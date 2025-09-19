Turkmenhimiya brings wide range of polyethylene pipes to Turkmenistan Exchange
All materials are available for export, with prices denominated in US dollars and delivery terms set as EXW from the Turkmenturba factory.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy