'Year of Constitution and Sovereignty’ to solidify Azerbaijan’s identity and historical legacy, political scientist says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Declaring 2025 as the 'Year of Constitution and Sovereignty' by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's initiative in the country is not just a set of legal or political measures, but also has strategic importance in terms of further strengthening national consciousness, statehood philosophy, and historical memory, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"This decision is the result of both the high appreciation given to the most important fundamental values ​​of modern Azerbaijani statehood - the constitution and sovereignty - and a deep political analysis of the country's historical path.

After restoring its independence, one of the main tasks facing Azerbaijan was the establishment of the legal foundations of the state, the recognition of independence in the international arena, and most importantly, the protection of sovereignty. To achieve these goals, it was necessary first and foremost to adopt the country's fundamental law - the constitution. The Constitution of Azerbaijan, adopted in 1995, not only determined the political, economic, and legal directions of the state’s development but also ensured the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens.

At the same time, the concept of sovereignty is not limited to the mere declaration of independence. It also means the free implementation of a country's will throughout its entire territory, maintaining complete independence in its domestic and foreign policy, and acting as an equal subject in international relations. Having passed through the difficult trials of the 1990s, Azerbaijan, thanks to the political will of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the wise state strategy of President Ilham Aliyev, was able to ensure this sovereignty in a real sense. The 44-day Second Karabakh War of 2020 became the brightest outcome of this process and entered history,” he said.

Garayev noted that the declaration of the 'Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty' is an important political message both for the promotion of our statehood traditions and for their transmission to future generations.

“The activities carried out throughout the year – conferences, public discussions, and legal reforms – all serve to strengthen a new stage in the history of Azerbaijani statehood. In fact, this initiative is not only for lawyers and politicians, but is also important for all layers of society because the constitution and sovereignty are not only legal concepts, but also symbols of national identity, civic consciousness, and loyalty to the state.

Although the Azerbaijani people have lived under different empires throughout history, they have always preserved the idea of independence. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, established in 1918 at the beginning of the 20th century, holds a special place in history as the first democratic republic in the Muslim East. Although the republic existed for only 23 months and fell due to occupation, the political traditions it created strengthened the Azerbaijani people’s desire for independence in the subsequent periods,” he said.

According to him, the restoration of state independence in 1991 was a great historical event for Azerbaijan.

“However, in the first years, the country faced numerous problems: political instability, economic crisis, occupation of territories, the threat of separatism, and foreign interference. In such a complex situation, a stable constitutional basis was needed to strengthen the legal foundations of the state, protect citizens’ rights, and ensure national unity.

The Constitution of Azerbaijan, adopted by a nationwide referendum on November 12, 1995, became a turning point in the country’s statehood history. As the first constitution of independent Azerbaijan, this document not only established the legislative base but also determined the political-philosophical foundations of the state. The constitution enshrined the democratic, legal, and secular nature of the state. This was a fundamental step in the strengthening of modern state traditions.

At the same time, the constitution extensively reflected human and civil rights and freedoms. Freedom of thought, speech, and press, property rights, social security, the right to education, and healthcare were defined as core values guaranteed by the state. Thus, Azerbaijan presented itself as a democratic state in accordance with international legal standards,” said Garayev.

The analyst emphasized that the constitution of Azerbaijan is not merely a legal document but also a bearer of national unity and the idea of statehood.

“This document is the main bridge connecting citizens to the state. Especially for the younger generation, learning the constitution and absorbing the values of statehood plays a crucial role in shaping national identity. In the years since the constitution was adopted, Azerbaijani statehood has gone through great development. The system of state governance has strengthened, the economy has grown rapidly, and international relations have expanded.

At the heart of all these achievements lies adherence to the principles of a legal state. Sovereignty is a fundamental concept that expresses the state’s independence and full freedom in its internal and external policy. This concept carries both legal and political meaning. Legally, sovereignty means that the powers of legislation, governance, and the judiciary belong solely to the state.

Politically, it means that the people freely exercise their will, and the state has the obligation to protect and ensure that will. For Azerbaijan, sovereignty is not just a category of statehood but also an integral part of national identity. Because our people have fought for independence for centuries, resisted the pressure of empires, and preserved the idea of freedom in their historical memory,” he said.

The analyst pointed out that the 'Constitutional Act on State Independence', adopted on October 18, 1991, was a turning point in Azerbaijan’s modern history.

Through this document, the Azerbaijani people once again declared the restoration of their sovereignty. However, in the early years of independence, it was not possible to fully realize the essence of sovereignty.

“The struggle for political power in the country, the economic crisis, and civil confrontation even put the state's very existence into question. Moreover, as a result of Armenia’s aggressive policy, 20 percent of the territories were occupied, and more than one million people became refugees and internally displaced persons. Although Azerbaijan existed as an independent state during this period, its sovereignty was, in fact, weak.

It was under such difficult circumstances that, in 1993, upon the insistent demand of the people, National Leader Heydar Aliyev returned to power and not only restored political stability but also strengthened the foundations of sovereign statehood. His balanced foreign policy, strong military construction, and the formation of the legal foundations of the state allowed Azerbaijan to consolidate itself as an independent state,” he said.

Garayev stressed that since 2003, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has not only protected its sovereignty but also enriched its real content.

“Important steps were taken in several directions. The export of Azerbaijan's energy resources to world markets, the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects, and the development of the non-oil sector strengthened the country's economic sovereignty. Azerbaijan already had a strong economy, not dependent on any foreign financial center. At the same time, Azerbaijan pursued a balanced foreign policy in international relations, always prioritizing its national interests.

The diplomacy of Azerbaijan, which did not yield to the pressure of any global power, ensured the state's real political sovereignty. In addition, thanks to the military construction policy carried out in the 2000s, Azerbaijan became one of the region’s strongest armies. This created a solid foundation for the restoration of territorial integrity in the future.

The event that most fully confirmed the concept of sovereignty in Azerbaijani history was the 2020 Second Karabakh War. As a result of the 44-day Second Karabakh war, most of Azerbaijan's territories were liberated from occupation. This was not only the restoration of territorial integrity but also the realization of national sovereignty in a real sense. The outcome of the war demonstrated that the state does not rely solely on international law but can also ensure its rights through its own power. In essence, this victory was a synthesis of the political, legal, and military manifestations of sovereignty. In 2023, as a result of anti-terror operations, Azerbaijan's constitutional order was restored throughout all its territories. Thus, the state fully ensured its sovereignty and entered a new milestone in its national history.

The strengthening of sovereignty in Azerbaijani statehood was carried out not only in political and military dimensions but also in the ideological sphere. President Ilham Aliyev's statement, “Azerbaijan’s independence is eternal, irreversible, and unshakable,” has become a cornerstone of national state philosophy. This idea is, in fact, a political message addressed to all layers of society. Protecting the independence of the state is not only the responsibility of the authorities but also of the entire people. Therefore, the promotion of the ideas of sovereignty in schools, higher education institutions, media, and public institutions is of particular importance,” the analyst said.

According to him, the first and most important pillar of the declaration of the 'Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty' is its legal aspect.

As the supreme legal document of Azerbaijan, the constitution is the guarantor of sovereignty.

The main articles of the constitution confirm the inviolability of state independence, territorial integrity, and the state system.

According to the constitution, the only source of state power is the people of Azerbaijan.

This principle reflects the essence of sovereignty: the people freely express their will, and the state is the mechanism for implementing that will.

“After Azerbaijan restored its independence, the Constitution and legal reforms became a factor of stability in the development of statehood. The state governance system, citizens' rights and freedoms, the principle of separation of powers, and the rule of law were all built upon constitutional legal norms. The events held throughout this year - legal conferences and academic discussions - are aimed both at deepening the theoretical foundations of the Constitution and at improving its implementation mechanisms. This allows for the further strengthening of the principle of the legal state in practice.

One of the most important outcomes of this year has been the further strengthening of national unity. If the Constitution defines the legal framework of the state, sovereignty provides its political content. The synthesis of these two concepts creates a solid foundation for the continuous development of the state. That is why the 'Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty' serves to strengthen political stability in the country and establish state-society relations on more solid grounds. It also enables the formation of a sustainable national consensus in Azerbaijan’s future development,” he said.

Garayev noted that one of the biggest turning points in Azerbaijan’s modern history is the 2020 Second Karabakh War and the historic victory in Karabakh.

“This victory was not limited to the liberation of occupied territories. It also had strategic significance in terms of the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s constitutional sovereignty, the strengthening of statehood principles, and the realization of international law.

Since the early 1990s, as a result of Armenia’s occupation, Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and constitutional rights have been grossly violated. This was not only the physical occupation of territories but also a partial limitation of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty based on its Constitution. Following the 44-day Second Karabakh war, these rights were restored, and the state gained the opportunity to implement its constitutional principles throughout the entire territory.

After the Karabakh victory, one of the main tasks facing Azerbaijan was the establishment of state sovereignty in the liberated territories. This was not only a military-political process but also a legal one. The implementation of the provisions of the Constitution of Azerbaijan in the liberated lands, the establishment of state governance institutions, and the guarantee of citizens' rights became a priority of state policy. One of the most important steps was the establishment of state bodies in those territories, including municipal administration, police, prosecution, judiciary, and other constitutional institutions. This process demonstrated that the restoration of territorial integrity was achieved not only on paper but also in practice,” he said.

The analyst also noted that the Karabakh victory was a confirmation of the fundamental principles of international law.

Azerbaijan, by its own strength, implemented the principle of territorial integrity enshrined in the UN Charter, OSCE decisions, and other international documents.

This strengthened the country’s position in the international arena and reinforced a sovereignty model based on legal foundations.

“The peace talks carried out in the post-war period are also based on Azerbaijan’s sovereign rights. Peace in the region is only possible with the mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of the states. The presence of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia’s Constitution remains one of the biggest obstacles to the peace process. Nevertheless, Azerbaijan’s principled position serves to turn the peace agenda into reality.

The restoration and revival of the liberated territories is one of the clearest expressions of Azerbaijan’s state sovereignty. The 'Great Return' program being implemented there goes beyond infrastructure and housing - it also realizes the state’s constitutional obligation to ensure citizens’ right to live in their native lands. The reconstruction process holds great significance politically, economically, and legally. Every citizen returning to Karabakh gains the full opportunity to enjoy their constitutional rights in practice.

The Karabakh victory also strengthened Azerbaijan’s geopolitical status. The new reality in the region has made the country a more active and influential actor in both regional and global processes. This not only reinforced the sovereign rights of the state but also laid the groundwork for its recognition as a reliable partner on the international stage,” he said.

According to him, in the modern system of international relations, the sovereignty of states is measured not only by domestic governance but also by the independent stance they demonstrate in global politics.

Azerbaijan’s line in recent years in the international arena is a clear example of its commitment to constitutional principles and sovereign policy.

“Azerbaijan’s foreign policy course is based on a multi-vector approach. The country cooperates with both regional countries and global power centers, pursuing a balanced and flexible diplomacy. This policy allows Azerbaijan to make decisions based on national interests without being dependent on any military-political bloc. While strengthening energy cooperation with the European Union, Azerbaijan also joins strategic projects with China under the Belt and Road Initiative. Alliance with Türkiye, partnership with Russia, cooperation with the US, and a leading role in the Islamic world - all of these reflect the country’s multifaceted diplomacy.

One of the most vivid examples of Azerbaijan’s independent stance is its activity in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Chairing this organization from 2019 to 2023, Azerbaijan became the voice of developing countries. Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s humanitarian and diplomatic initiatives received great acclaim in the international community. Leadership in the NAM demonstrated Azerbaijan’s strong capacity to pursue a fully independent foreign policy without joining any blocs. This is the realization of the constitutional principle of state independence in the international arena.

In addition, Azerbaijan’s energy policy is not only an economic tool but also one of the main instruments of political sovereignty. Projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP, and TANAP have turned the country into a key provider of Europe’s energy security. These projects strengthen Azerbaijan’s position on the global energy map and provide additional maneuvering space in international relations. Azerbaijan’s emergence as a decisive player in the European energy market, despite not being an EU member, is a manifestation of sovereign policy,” he said.

Garayev highlighted that Azerbaijan also puts forward initiatives for peace and cooperation in the region.

The Shusha Declaration raised alliance relations with Türkiye to a new level; a leading role in the Organization of Turkic States, active participation in signing the Caspian Sea Legal Status Convention - all these confirm Azerbaijan’s independent position as a regional actor.

At the same time, Azerbaijan occasionally puts forward international mediation initiatives, contributing to global peace.

This shows that the country is not limited to national interests but also responsibly fulfills its international obligations.

“The most important aspect of Azerbaijan’s position in global politics is its commitment to international law. The country always defends the principles of state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders. This principled stance has led to Azerbaijan’s recognition as a reliable partner both in the region and globally.

During the period of independence, Azerbaijan passed through complex challenges and formed its own statehood model. The main pillars of this model are the principles of the Constitution and sovereignty. The declaration of 2025 as the 'Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty' carries historical symbolism - Azerbaijan has now fully ensured its sovereignty, implemented constitutional principles across all its territories, and has become a strong, independent, and reputable state.

The 'Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty' is not merely of a commemorative nature; it also defines the strategic directions of future development. In the coming period, Azerbaijan will strengthen economic diversification, increase the social welfare of citizens, and further enhance its international prestige. This is only possible based on a strong legal foundation and a sovereign political course,” the political scientist added.