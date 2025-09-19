Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan strengthen thriving trade and investment ties in Fergana

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 19. Governor of Fergana region Khayrullo Bozorov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Uzbekistan, Duyshonkul Chotonov, who paid an official visit to the region to discuss the current state of cooperation and prospects for further collaboration, Trend reports.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Governor Bozorov emphasized that Uzbekistan’s foreign policy, grounded in the principles of good-neighborliness, has in recent years fostered the rapid development of relations with Central Asian countries, including Kyrgyzstan, opening a new era of mutually beneficial cooperation. He highlighted that partnerships with Kyrgyz entrepreneurs have already been established across multiple sectors, and practical joint work continues to expand steadily.

İn turn, Ambassador Chotonov noted that the Fergana region ranks among the leading territories in Uzbekistan in terms of economic growth and industrial development. He stressed that the main objective of his visit is to further strengthen direct interregional cooperation between Fergana and the regions of Kyrgyzstan, expressing readiness to support collaboration in all areas.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reached $163 million in the first two months of 2025, representing a 69.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024($96.2 million).