Global Financial Institutions boost Uzbekistan’s economic transformation

Photo: Eurasian Development Bank

Uzbekistan has attracted $6.5 billion in non-sovereign financing from international financial institutions between 2008 and 2024, with over half approved in the past three years. Led by the EBRD, IFC, and ADB, these investments are concentrated in energy, finance, and infrastructure, reflecting the country’s ambitious economic reforms and growing role in regional development.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register