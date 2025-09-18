Turkmenistan and World Bank seal grant deal for regional health initiative

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 18 September 2025 17:13 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: World Bank

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 18. On the sidelines of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum-2025, Turkmenistan’s Minister of Finance and Economy, Mammetguly Astanagulov, and World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Andrei Mikhnev signed an agreement on the provision of a grant from the Target Fund for the Prevention of Pandemics, Trend reports.

The grant will be used to implement the regional project One Healthcare in Central Asia, aimed at protecting food systems and supporting healthy ecosystems.

The Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF) 2025 is an international event held on September 18-19 in the national tourist zone of Awaza. Under the theme "National Potential, Global Partnerships," it showcases the country's economic potential and attracts foreign investment. The forum brings together business leaders, government officials, and experts to discuss investment opportunities in key sectors like energy, transport, and agriculture, aiming to forge new partnerships and diversify the national economy.

