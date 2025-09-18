Azerbaijan tallying finances to back OTS Secretariat's endeavors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijan transferred $2 million to support the activities of the Secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the first meeting of the heads of government and their deputies of the OTS in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

"The decisions taken at the informal Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the OTS held in Budapest in May 2025 to increase the staff and budget of the secretariat serve to strengthen the institutional capacity of our organization.

During the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS held in Shusha on July 6 last year, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan stated that the current budget and structure of the organization are insufficient to realize our common goals.

Our country has transferred funds in the amount of $2 million to support the activities of the secretariat.

I'm sure that this support will make a positive contribution to the work of our organization.

One of our main goals is to unite our brotherly countries more closely through economic and trade relations.

Our joint projects, transport and logistics initiatives, energy and industrial cooperation, and humanitarian and cultural projects will make our organization even stronger in the future," Asadov added.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

