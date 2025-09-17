Uzbekistan, ADB spotlight expanding project portfolio and forthcoming projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 17. The joint project portfolio between Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) currently totals $14 billion, covering key areas such as green energy, transport, digital transformation, education, and other priority sectors, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

This was highlighted during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and ADB Vice President Yingming Yang, held within the framework of the international forum “From Poverty to Prosperity” in Namangan.

The discussion focused on practical steps to strengthen cooperation with this leading international financial institution as part of Uzbekistan’s strategy of irreversible reforms under the “New Uzbekistan” initiative.

President Mirziyoyev advocated the preparation of a new full-scale strategic partnership program with the ADB, encompassing projects in infrastructure development, public-private partnerships, business, social services, and capital markets. Special attention was given to initiatives aimed at poverty reduction, processing of critical minerals, budget support, and the creation of a joint investment platform.

The meeting also addressed preparations for hosting the ADB Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors in Uzbekistan next year.