Expansion plans unveiled for Georgia's Batumi Int'l Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Batumi International Airport has completed a major runway renovation and presented plans for further expansion, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development announced, Trend reports.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili visited the site to review the upgrades.

The renovation included a full overhaul of a one-kilometer section of the runway and a doubling of aircraft parking capacity, allowing the airport to handle nine mid-sized aircraft and one helicopter simultaneously. This year, the airport also plans to expand passport control areas and improve terminal entry space.

TAV Georgia, operator of Tbilisi and Batumi airports, has invested 25 million Georgian lari ($9.26 million) in Batumi’s infrastructure works over the past year, including new equipment purchases.

Minister Kvrivishvili highlighted Batumi and Adjara’s growing role as a tourism destination. Passenger traffic at Batumi Airport rose 32% in the first eight months of 2025 to 840,893 travelers, with flight frequency up 45%. She noted that annual passenger numbers are expected to exceed 1.2 million for the first time by the end of 2025, making Batumi the fastest-growing airport in Georgia.

The Ministry of Economy is working closely with TAV Georgia to ensure the airport’s capacity keeps pace with rising demand and to support sustainable development of the country’s tourism infrastructure.