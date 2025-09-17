Uzbekistan, World Bank cooking up poverty reduction weighing tools

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 17. Uzbekistan ranks among the World Bank’s key partners in the region, with the joint project portfolio now exceeding $14 billion, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

This was highlighted during a meeting between the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Luis Felipe Lopez-Calva, Global Director for Poverty and Equity at the World Bank.

The sides discussed prospects for deepening strategic cooperation, with a particular focus on poverty reduction—the first of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. With active support from the World Bank, Uzbekistan has developed a methodology for measuring poverty levels, and joint diagnostics of poverty and equity indicators are currently underway.

It was proposed to prepare a joint project under the “From Poverty to Prosperity” program, incorporating practical measures to create jobs for women and youth, modernize social infrastructure in cities and rural areas, and promote tourism.

Special attention was also given to advancing private sector initiatives, designing medium-term development programs, preparing for a nationwide population census, and other key areas of cooperation.

