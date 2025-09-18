Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 18, Trend reports.
According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 3 currencies dropped compared to September 17.
The official rate for $1 is 579,647 rials, while one euro is valued at 686,713 rials. On September 17, the euro was priced at 688,403 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on September 18
|
Rial on September 17
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
579,647
|
581,097
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
791,890
|
793,359
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
736,442
|
737,638
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
62,493
|
62,878
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
59,122
|
59,467
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
91,987
|
92,224
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,603
|
6,604
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
157,834
|
158,229
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,900,640
|
1,905,504
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
204,844
|
205,055
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
396,061
|
396,506
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
74,554
|
74,682
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,506,097
|
1,509,945
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
421,201
|
422,703
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
346,117
|
347,411
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
33,408
|
33,500
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,039
|
14,077
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
6,908
|
6,986
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
159,244
|
159,642
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,219
|
44,359
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
386,489
|
387,922
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
154,573
|
154,959
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,541,614
|
1,545,471
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
454,365
|
455,148
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
476,476
|
477,177
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,219
|
19,241
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
276
|
277
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
412,489
|
412,526
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
107,378
|
107,466
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
81,598
|
81,678
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,828,753
|
1,833,048
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
138,386
|
138,146
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
421,342
|
420,565
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
817,556
|
819,601
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
686,713
|
688,433
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
107,152
|
107,523
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
213,192
|
214,642
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,213
|
35,407
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,625
|
8,452
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
171,229
|
171,657
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
340,971
|
341,822
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,020,182
|
1,021,092
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
61,504
|
61,720
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
165,774
|
166,167
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,604
|
3,629
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 853,138 rials and $1 costs 720,125 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 828,289 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,742 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 990,000-993,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.15-1.18 million rials.
