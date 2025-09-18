Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 18, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 3 currencies dropped compared to September 17.

The official rate for $1 is 579,647 rials, while one euro is valued at 686,713 rials. On September 17, the euro was priced at 688,403 rials.

Currency Rial on September 18 Rial on September 17 1 US dollar USD 579,647 581,097 1 British pound GBP 791,890 793,359 1 Swiss franc CHF 736,442 737,638 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,493 62,878 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,122 59,467 1 Danish krone DKK 91,987 92,224 1 Indian rupee INR 6,603 6,604 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,834 158,229 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,900,640 1,905,504 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 204,844 205,055 100 Japanese yen JPY 396,061 396,506 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,554 74,682 1 Omani rial OMR 1,506,097 1,509,945 1 Canadian dollar CAD 421,201 422,703 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 346,117 347,411 1 South African rand ZAR 33,408 33,500 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,039 14,077 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,908 6,986 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,244 159,642 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,219 44,359 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 386,489 387,922 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,573 154,959 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,541,614 1,545,471 1 Singapore dollar SGD 454,365 455,148 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 476,476 477,177 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,219 19,241 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 412,489 412,526 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,378 107,466 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,598 81,678 100 Thai baht THB 1,828,753 1,833,048 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 138,386 138,146 1,000 South Korean won KRW 421,342 420,565 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 817,556 819,601 1 euro EUR 686,713 688,433 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,152 107,523 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,192 214,642 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,213 35,407 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,625 8,452 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,229 171,657 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,971 341,822 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,020,182 1,021,092 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,504 61,720 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,774 166,167 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,604 3,629

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 853,138 rials and $1 costs 720,125 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 828,289 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,742 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 990,000-993,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.15-1.18 million rials.

