Azerbaijan pulls lid over its service trading in 1H2025

In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan’s total service trade reached $9.3 billion, with $5.2 billion from non-residents to residents and $4.1 billion the other way. The service balance deficit fell 5.7% to $1.1 billion, showing an improving trend. The oil and gas sector accounted for a $705.2 million deficit, while the non-oil sector’s deficit was $342.9 million.

