Parliament of Kyrgyzstan ratifies updated IAEA protocol on nuclear safeguards

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 17. Kyrgyzstan reviewed and adopted in three readings a bill ratifying the updated protocol to the agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the application of safeguards in relation to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Trend reports via the Kyrgyz parliament.

The legislation aims to formalize Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to international obligations under the NPT and align the country's legal framework on radiation safety with global standards. It will also enable Kyrgyzstan to fully benefit from the IAEA’s technical cooperation program in support of national needs and priorities.

Kyrgyzstan has been a member of the IAEA since 2003. The agency actively supports the country in several critical areas, including radiation safety, the remediation of legacy uranium sites, the development of cancer control programs, the improvement of food safety laboratories, and the application of nuclear safeguards