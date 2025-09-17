Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye discuss expanding healthcare, banking, and investment co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 17. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz discussed border areas of cooperation during a meeting in Bishkek, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz president’s administration.

Particular focus was given to healthcare, banking sector development, and expanding investment partnerships. During the talks, Zhaparov underlined that in the face of global economic uncertainty, both sides are determined to increase bilateral trade to $5 billion. He highlighted the role of the intergovernmental commission and measures to reduce export-import duties as key drivers of this goal.

Zhaparov also emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to offer Turkish businesses favorable conditions for investment in energy, transport, logistics, agriculture, tourism, and other sectors.

For his part, Yilmaz noted that cooperation between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan has reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership. He praised Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth and ongoing reforms and noted positive changes in infrastructure and construction.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, and reinforcing friendly ties between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye.

