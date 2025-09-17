Azerbaijani oil influx sparks economic gains for Austria in 8M2025
Azerbaijan increased its oil shipments to Austria in volume terms during the first eight months of the year, exporting around 90,000 tons of crude oil and petroleum products. However, the total value of these exports fell to roughly $43 million, reflecting a slight decline compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy