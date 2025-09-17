Azerbaijani oil influx sparks economic gains for Austria in 8M2025

Azerbaijan increased its oil shipments to Austria in volume terms during the first eight months of the year, exporting around 90,000 tons of crude oil and petroleum products. However, the total value of these exports fell to roughly $43 million, reflecting a slight decline compared to the same period last year.

