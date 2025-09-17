Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan stand united in interfaith cooperation - President Tokayev

Politics Materials 17 September 2025 16:06 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Akorda

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 17. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, on the sidelines of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan hold similar positions on issues of developing interfaith dialogue and strengthening trust between peoples and states.

“The common desire to promote interfaith understanding and cooperation will become a solid foundation for long-term partnership between our countries,” the President stressed.

