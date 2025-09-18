EDB reveals non-sovereign financing from IFIs in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan

Photo: Eurasian Development Bank

The Eurasian Development Bank has highlighted the role of international financial institutions in supporting Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, with financing directed to key sectors such as finance, agriculture, and energy.

