Kyrgyz president stresses high-level Turkic Investment Fund activation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 18. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov underscored the importance of getting the Turkic Investment Fund rolling at the top brass level of government during a meeting of the heads of governments and the vice-president of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz presidential administration.

Zhaparov highlighted the active development of trade and economic ties between the Turkic states. He particularly stressed the importance of the Turkic Investment Fund as a key instrument for economic integration.

"If we want to continue advancing the development of our organization, concrete steps that bring real results must be taken. Practical measures supported by political will and backing will contribute to further strengthening and enhancing the authority of our organization on the international stage," Zhaparov said.

The president expressed confidence that many economic, infrastructure, and humanitarian issues could be successfully addressed at the level of heads of government.

In turn, the delegation leaders highly appreciated Kyrgyzstan’s initiative to hold the meeting as an important platform for implementing the tasks set by the heads of state. They noted that such contacts will promote the organization’s further development and deepen integration processes, praised Kyrgyzstan’s successful chairmanship in the OTS, and expressed confidence that the agreements reached during the meeting would give new momentum to practical cooperation among the countries.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliyev, Turkish Vice-President Cevdet Yılmaz, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, and OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel