Kazakhstan-China trade shows steady growth in 8M2025

Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region of Russia

Trade between Kazakhstan and China grew by 5.7 percent in the first eight months of 2025, reaching $30.68 billion. Chinese exports to Kazakhstan rose 6.9 percent to $19.4 billion, while Kazakhstan’s exports to China increased 3.9 percent to $11.28 billion. Overall trade turnover from January to August 2025 was up 6.8 percent compared to last year.

