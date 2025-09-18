Azerbaijan to install Memar Ajami monument in Nakhchivan - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. A monument to architect Ajami Nakhchivani will be installed, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, a monument to the prominent architect Ajami Nakhchivani will be installed in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan city.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, together with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, must ensure the implementation of measures related to the installation of the monument to Ajami Nakhchivani, and the Cabinet of Ministers must resolve the issues arising from this decree.