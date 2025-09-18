Turkmenistan partners with West London Chamber to strengthen global trade links

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 18. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the West London Chamber of Commerce (WLCC) to expand trade ties on the sidelines of the Investment Forum in Turkmenistan's Awaza, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by Deputy Chairman Azat Nazarov and WLCC President Christopher Durkin.

The partnership will help Turkmen companies expand their activities internationally thanks to WLCC's extensive network of business connections around the world.

The Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF) 2025 is an international event held on September 18-19 in the national tourist zone Awaza. Under the theme "National Potential, Global Partnerships," it showcases the country's economic potential and attracts foreign investment. The forum brings together business leaders, government officials, and experts to discuss investment opportunities in key sectors like energy, transport, and agriculture, aiming to forge new partnerships and diversify the national economy.