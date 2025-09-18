Iranian lawmaker hails Zangezur Corridor as future trade lifeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.​ The Zangezur Corridor is expected to play a strategic role in future trade and even political relations, said Mohammad Reza Rezai Kuchi, head of the Civil Committee of the Iranian Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at a session in the Araz Free Trade Zone in East Azerbaijan Province, Rezai Kuchi noted that one of the main purposes of the parliamentary delegation’s visit to the region was to closely examine the Zangezur Corridor.

The official highlighted that several infrastructure issues remain in the Iranian section, primarily in the Araz Free Trade Zone. Key priorities include completing corridor-related projects, improving the Julfa railway network, increasing train speeds, and finishing the remaining 7 kilometers of the Marand-Julfa highway.

He added that Iran shares land borders with seven countries, providing valuable opportunities for trade and economic cooperation with neighboring states.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary delegation visited the Araz Free Trade Zone alongside other officials to review ongoing projects and assess future developments.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel