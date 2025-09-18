Tajikistan reports growth in industrial production for 8M2025
Industrial production in Tajikistan continued to grow in the first eight months of 2025, with mining and manufacturing sectors leading the expansion.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy