Karabakh Revival Fund migrated its IT systems to “Government Cloud”

The implementation of Decree No. 718 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, concerning measures for establishing the Government Cloud (G-cloud) and providing cloud services, is ongoing.

As part of the decree’s implementation, the Karabakh Revival Fund has joined the group of state institutions that have migrated their information systems and resources to the Government Cloud.

The Fund’s core digital resources have been placed at the Baku Data Center, operated by AzInTelecom LLC, one of the companies within AZCON Holding. AzInTelecom has provided the Karabakh Revival Fund with Virtual Server – IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and Backup – BaaS (Backup as a Service) cloud services, ensuring high availability of the institution’s critical systems.

It should be noted that AzInTelecom LLC is the first organization in the South Caucasus region to obtain the TIER III certification, which defines international standards for cloud services. Within the framework of the Government Cloud project, the IT systems of state institutions are being fully or partially migrated to AzInTelecom’s Baku Main and Yevlakh Backup Data Centers. As a result of this migration, institutions reduce their current IT costs while improving the performance of their information systems. This enables enhanced information security, a resilient IT infrastructure, high-quality service delivery, and 24/7 monitoring.