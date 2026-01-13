Azerbaijan’s military units hone combat readiness in tactical drill (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13.​ In accordance with the 2026 training plan, the tactical exercise was conducted in one of the military units, the statement of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense says, Trend reports.

At the command and control point deployed in field conditions, the units’ activities on the fulfillment of assigned tasks were clarified on the map, and commanders’ reports on the decisions taken were heard.

The exercise focused on further enhancing the commanders’ rapid decision-making skills, improving the headquarters interaction and units’ combat capability, as well as on developing the field and practical skills of the personnel.