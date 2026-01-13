Italy, Azerbaijan to adopt Action Plan for dev’t of economic partnership – deputy FM (Exclusive interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Italy and Azerbaijan will adopt an Action Plan for the development of the economic partnership, Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the occasion of the Sixth Session of the Italy-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission in Baku.

Cirielli pointed out that the Intergovernmental Commission will represent the perfect venue to build upon the positive momentum created by the official visit to Baku of the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, on the occasion of the inauguration with President Ilham Aliyev of the new campus of the Italian-Azerbaijani University (October 1st, 2025), and on the meeting in Rome between the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, on November 27, 2025.

“As our bilateral cooperation is deepening in the framework of excellent high-level political dialogue, I deem there is fertile ground to further expanding the scope of the partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan and to broaden the perimeter of our economic cooperation, beyond the strategic oil and gas sector,” he said.

The deputy FM pointed out that in this regard, the Intergovernmental Commission will focus on enhancing cooperation in multiple fields of common interest and pursuing shared objectives, including fostering further opportunities of investment and business opportunities in both countries, increasing the share of Italy’s exports as well as the participation of Italian companies to the realization of key projects in Azerbaijan.

“As the Italian Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission, I look forward to working with my colleague, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, and with all the other ministries involved to further developing and consolidating the economic partnership with Azerbaijan in key sectors, such as energy, transport, infrastructure, IT, health, customs, tourism, urban planning, science and education,” Cirielli added.

He noted that the Intergovernmental Commission will give the opportunity to have a comprehensive discussion on how to expand the economic and trade ties.

“In this regard, one key outcome of the meeting will be the adoption of an Action Plan which will be our guiding compass for the development of the economic partnership between Italy and Azerbaijan. The Intergovernmental Commission will also serve as a preparation to the foreseen Business Forum between Italy and Azerbaijan, which was discussed by ministers Tajani and Bayramov during their most recent meeting in Rome and that is expected to take place later this year with the participation of private companies in a selected number of priority areas for the development of our business relations. At the same time, we are keen to accelerate negotiations on new agreements and memoranda to enhance bilateral cooperation,” said the deputy FM.

Expanding energy cooperation

Cirielli went on to add that the Southern Gas Corridor is a strategic infrastructure for Italy and for the European Union.

“Especially in the aftermath of the Russian aggression on Ukraine, Azerbaijan’s gas supplies have been critical for Europe’s energy security and for sustaining the phase-out from Russian gas. Since its inauguration in 2020, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported over 40 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijan’s gas to Italy, making Baku the second largest supplier of gas of Italy. Based on the positive results achieved so far, the Italian government looks with interest to the possible expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, based on market assessments and an active involvement of International Financial Institutions,” he said.

As for prospects for cooperation in renewable energy sector, the deputy foreign minister pointed out that Italian experience in renewables can contribute to Azerbaijan’s energy diversification strategy.

“Italy has been investing significant resources on developing its green energy sector. Today, we are one of the world’s largest operators in renewables. The Italian experience in renewables and green energy can be shared and it can contribute to the Azerbaijan’s energy diversification strategy, creating new investment opportunities. An Italian company – CESI Spa – is already actively cooperating with Azerbaijan as it is currently conducting the feasibility studies for the Green Energy Corridor as well as Trans-Caspian Interconnector which could integrate the renewable energy markets of Azerbaijan and Central Asia with Eastern Europe and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Also, on the recycling industry, Italian companies can contribute to Azerbaijan’s state programs to improve the efficiency of waste management,” he said.

Further diversification of economic partnership

Cirielli noted that the bilateral trade relationship has been significantly growing since the inauguration of TAP in 2020.

“Today, trade in oil and gas represents the vast majority of the bilateral trade flows. In order to further expand economic partnership, we are eager to diversify our trade relations. This is also the main objective of the Intergovernmental Commission as it aims to expand the scope of our partnership on key areas which have the potential to give a real boost to our economic ties,” said the deputy foreign minister.

Investment opportunities

He pointed out that as the oil and gas industry remains the backbone of foreign investments to Azerbaijan, the Intergovernmental Commission will also highlight other relevant areas.

“Important investment and business opportunities could stem from connectivity projects, in particular in the framework of the Middle Corridor transport route connecting Europe and Asia, as well as in developing new transport and infrastructure facilities in Azerbaijan. Equally interesting are the opportunities in the domain of agricultural modernization, ICT development programs, healthcare and pharmaceuticals,” said the deputy FM.

Cirielli went on to add that at the same time, the Italian government is also actively attracting foreign investment creating a favorable environment for foreign investors.

“Italy also presents important investment opportunities in sensitive sectors such as energy, networks, telecommunications and transport. As the second largest manufacturing economy in Europe, Italy is one of the main gateways to a market of 500 million consumers in the European Union. In this regard, we commend SOFAZ interests in seizing investment opportunities in Italy and we look with favor to further investments in our country from Azerbaijani companies and investment funds,” he explained.

Italy’s interest in Middle Corridor

The deputy FM noted that South Caucasus and Central Asia are becoming pivotal regions for transport routes between Europe and Asia.

“The Middle Corridor clearly points to the increasing strategic relevance of South Caucasus and Central Asia and the Italian government remains strongly committed to further enhancing its cooperation with this region, bilaterally as well as in the framework of the European Union-Azerbaijan relationship. In this regard, the Italian government fully supports the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, also in light of the Washington summit results. We deem that the realization of connectivity projects in the region can positively contribute to the consolidation of this historic process as well as to enhancing broader cooperation with neighboring countries along the Middle Corridor route,” he said.

Cirielli pointed out that at the same time, the completion of the Middle Corridor still requires important investments on railways, ports, roads and other logistics infrastructures. Italian companies have already expressed their interest in taking part to the construction efforts, especially in the railway sector.

“The Intergovernmental Commission will also serve to recall Italy’s availability to support Azerbaijan on the connectivity projects linked to the Middle Corridor as well as our overall expectation for the ever-increasing opening of the Azerbaijani market to Italian companies,” he concluded.