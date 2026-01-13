Tajikistan, US discuss prospects for strengthening interparliamentary ties

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Tajikistan and the US discussed prospects for strengthening interparliamentary ties, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik MFA.

The matter was addressed during a meeting between Zavqizoda Zavqi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to the United States, and Senator Steve Daines, a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and co-chair of the bipartisan Senate Central Asia Caucus.

The discussion centered on avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the United States, with particular emphasis on strengthening interparliamentary ties between Tajikistan's Majlisi Milli (upper chamber of the Majlisi Oli) and the US Senate.

The exchange also underscored the importance of sustaining regular political dialogue and fostering cooperation on shared priorities, both bilaterally and within the context of regional engagement.