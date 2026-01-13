KazMunayGas boosts light petroleum products output in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 13. KazMunayGas (KMG) domestic oil refineries produced 13.6 million tons of light petroleum products in 2025, Trend reports via the company.

This output increased by 1.18 million tons over the 2024 production and 1.55 million tons more than in 2023. The total volume of processed crude oil in 2025 was 17.46 million tons. This is 0.7 million tons higher than in 2024.

KMG attributes this success to improved operational efficiency, with the yield of light petroleum products across all refineries reaching 78%. This is a four percentage point improvement over 2024.

At the same time, the depth of oil refining reached 90% by the end of the year. This marks a 2.6 percentage point increase from the previous year.

A key achievement for KMG in 2025 was the record-high production of diesel fuel, which exceeded 6.14 million tons. This is an increase of 850,000 tons compared to the previous year, while gasoline production also rose by 400,000 tons.

KazMunayGas, founded in 2002, is Kazakhstan's leading vertically integrated oil and gas company, managing assets across the entire production cycle from exploration and extraction to transportation, refining, and specialized services.