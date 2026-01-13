UK-Turkmenistan trade picking up steam in year leading up to 2Q2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Trade between the United Kingdom and Turkmenistan continued to grow over the year to Q2 2025, with UK exports rising strongly while imports declined, resulting in a notable trade surplus. Growth was observed in both goods and services, reflecting strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

