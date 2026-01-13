Azerbaijan unveils scope of Radio plant substation overhaul project
Work is underway to reconstruct the Radio Plant substation in Baku, upgrading it to a 110/35/10 kV GIS-type facility, while also connecting a new cable line between existing substations.
