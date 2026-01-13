Kazakhstan set to develop concept for integrated use of groundwater

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 13. The government of Kazakhstan plans to develop a concept for the integrated use of groundwater, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

He highlighted that over 4,000 groundwater deposits have been surveyed in Kazakhstan, with approved exploitable reserves estimated at approximately 15.7 cubic kilometers per year.

The minister noted that, at present, only 7-10 percent of the approved groundwater reserves are being utilized.

"Groundwater resources remain insufficiently explored, with a significant portion of reserves yet to be studied. Accurately determining their full potential necessitates extensive additional research and evaluation. In this context, we are initiating the development of a Concept for the Integrated Use of Groundwater," Nurzhigitov stated.

The official further emphasized that the implementation of this concept will substantially enhance the efficiency of groundwater resource management, ensure a rational and sustainable water supply for both the population and critical sectors of the economy, and support the preservation and sustainable development of the country’s water resources.