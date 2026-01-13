Kazakhstan powers up water supply infrastructure in 2025
Photo: Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In 2025, Kazakhstan built 1,599 kilometers of water supply networks and completed seven water facility sites.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy