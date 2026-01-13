New opportunity for entrepreneurs from Yelo Bank: Gold-secured microloan

For business owners and micro-entrepreneurs, unexpected expenses can arise suddenly. For those who cannot obtain a traditional loan, Yelo Bank offers a new solution – a gold-secured microloan. Within this product, entrepreneurs can access up to 50,000 AZN by pledging valuable gold and jewelry as collateral.



The loan term is up to 48 months, with a grace period of up to half of the loan term – a maximum of 12 months. The key advantages of this loan are the high valuation of gold, minimal documentation, fast decision-making, and no guarantor requirement. In other words, when your business faces urgent expenses and you need immediate financing, you can have your gold and jewelry valued at Yelo Bank.



With this new product, Yelo Bank aims to ease the daily financial burden of entrepreneurs and provide flexible support for business growth. Don’t let unexpected expenses hold back your business – apply for the loan online today: https://ylb.az/qizilteminatli-mikrokredit.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



