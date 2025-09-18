Uzbekistan reviews prospects of bilateral partnership with Germany

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 18. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a telephone conversation with the Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadephul, Trend reports via Saidov’s post on the X platform.

“During our discussion, we reviewed the current state and prospects of Uzbekistan–Germany relations, which continue to demonstrate dynamic and steady growth,” Saidov wrote.

“We also went over the calendar of upcoming bilateral and multilateral events and emphasized our shared commitment to further expanding cooperation across political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas. Uzbekistan remains dedicated to deepening its constructive partnership with Germany,” he added.

Germany and Uzbekistan have had diplomatic relations since 1992. Uzbekistan, Central Asia's second-largest economy, is a valued partner. Germany is Uzbekistan's top EU trading partner. German exports contributed 1.0 billion to bilateral trade of 1.1 billion euro in 2023. Around 220 German-owned enterprises operate in Uzbekistan. Germany-Uzbekistan higher education cooperation initiatives number 74.

Germany helps Uzbekistan grow bilaterally. The German government has supported regional political dialogue on climate and security with Green Central Asia since 2020 and the Energy-Water-Land-Use Nexus in Central Asia since 2022 to operationalize cooperation among all Central Asian states on energy, water, and land issues. The bilateral and regional (Central Asia) programs in economic development (cross-border commerce, vocational training, sustainable economic development) and environment, climate, and energy (water management and renewable energies) support this.

