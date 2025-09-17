Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin drops in price

Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin saw a slight price drop, with the latest edition selling for around $1,620, down from roughly $1,640 the previous day. Other coins and gold products also traded lower, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in Iran’s market following the adoption of a floating exchange rate system.

