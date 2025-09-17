Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin drops in price
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin saw a slight price drop, with the latest edition selling for around $1,620, down from roughly $1,640 the previous day. Other coins and gold products also traded lower, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in Iran’s market following the adoption of a floating exchange rate system.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy