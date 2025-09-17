Latvia supports key projects to enhance regional information space

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. The Latvian Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Ministry of Defense’s initiative to provide 95,151 euros in financial support to ten winning projects under the competition “Support for Strengthening the Information Space in Latgale,” Trend reports.

The project aims to reinforce Latgale’s information environment and bolster the resilience of border communities against disinformation.

“In the border regions, the information space is one of the first lines of defense. That is why it is essential to support local media and non-governmental organizations that can reach people in their daily lives. These ten projects will help strengthen the resilience of Latgale residents, increase public understanding of security issues, and highlight that defense begins with awareness and unity,” said Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds.

The Ministry received 17 project proposals—ten from media outlets and seven from NGOs. After review, five media and five NGO projects were selected for funding. Among the supported initiatives are:

Vaduguns newspaper’s project “Not Giving Up a Centimeter” (10,000 euros)

Divu Krastu Radio project “For Our Defense” (9,989 euros)

Latgale Regional Television project “In Focus: Security” (10,000 euros)

Ezerzeme newspaper and “Kraslava District Partnership” association project “Strengthening the Eastern Border Together” (10,000 euros)

Vietējā Latgales Avīze project “Reliable Information – Secure Border” (5,500 euros)

“Cita Daugavpils” association project “Safe Neighborhoods: Strengthening Community Resilience in Daugavpils” (9,730 euros)

“DAMEDIA” (chayka.lv) association project “Guardians of Latgale” (10,000 euros)

“ESI VASALS” association project “Informed and Resilient: Latgale Talks About Defense” (9,940 euros)

Latgalian Culture Association project “Let’s Play: What? Where? When?” (10,000 euros)

Latgalian news portal lakuga.lv project “Kai sorguot? (How to Protect?)” (9,991 euros)

The funded projects will produce a wide range of activities. Media outlets will create newspaper series, radio programs, and online audiovisual content addressing key defense topics. NGOs will carry out tailored initiatives, including seminars, interactive lessons, and community capacity-building programs focused on defense and resilience.

According to the Ministry, the projects will inform Latgale residents about national defense measures, opportunities to engage in comprehensive defense, and the role of individual responsibility in safeguarding Latvia’s security.

Funding will be provided from the state budget program “Implementation of National Defense Policy.”