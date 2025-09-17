EBRD expects inflation to ease in Uzbekistan amid prudent economic policies

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) projects a gradual easing of inflation in Uzbekistan, expecting it to fall to 8.1 percent by the end of 2025, while the government’s budget deficit is set to narrow, reflecting stronger revenue growth and disciplined fiscal management.

