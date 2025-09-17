EBRD expects inflation to ease in Uzbekistan amid prudent economic policies
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) projects a gradual easing of inflation in Uzbekistan, expecting it to fall to 8.1 percent by the end of 2025, while the government’s budget deficit is set to narrow, reflecting stronger revenue growth and disciplined fiscal management.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy