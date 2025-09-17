Azerbaijan's AZCON signs contract with Abu Dhabi Port Company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. An agreement between public legal entity Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON), representing Baku Shipyard LLC, and Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC has been signed, Trend reports.

At the ceremony, an agreement was signed between the public legal entity “Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (Azcon)”, representing LLC “Baku Shipyard”, and OJSC “Abu Dhabi Ports Company” on the construction of two 780 TEU container ships intended for operation in the Caspian Sea.

The ships, which are expected to be completed in 2028, will be launched on the main routes in the Caspian Sea to optimize connections between major trade centers.

The new vessels will play an important role in strengthening the Mediterranean Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), connecting Asia and Europe via the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and the Black Sea. By expanding shipping capacity on this important route, the vessels will help meet rapidly growing container transport demand, reduce transit times, and enhance the corridor's competitiveness as a sustainable and secure alternative to traditional routes.

Recognized as one of the world's leading port, logistics, and shipping companies, AD Ports brings to this partnership its global knowledge, cutting-edge technology, and experience in managing complex trade corridors. AD Ports' involvement in operations in the Caspian region is a clear example of its confidence in the Middle East.

This historic contract is the first order placed by an international company for the construction of cargo ships at the Baku Shipyard.

Beyond its immediate significance, this contract, which lays the foundation for broader cooperation with the AD Ports Group, paves the way for future joint projects in maritime transport and logistics and further deepens the strategic partnership between the two countries.