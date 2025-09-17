Azerbaijani students earn scholarships to study in Kazakhstan’s top universities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ Ten Azerbaijani citizens have been granted the right to study in Kazakhstan under the Intergovernmental Scholarship Program for the 2025-2026 academic year, the statement of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education said, Trend reports.

Moreover, it is noted that the program is being implemented in accordance with the “Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan” dated April 3, 2017.

"According to the protocol, Azerbaijani students will study in Kazakhstan at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels.

According to the final decision of the Kazakh side, the selected students were enrolled in prestigious higher education institutions in the country. Six of them will study at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, ranked 166th in the QS 2026 world university rankings, two at L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, ranked 377th, one at Astana International University, and one at the Academy of Physical Culture and Mass Sports.

Two students were admitted to bachelor's programs, seven to master's programs, and one to a doctoral program. They will study economics and management, humanities and social sciences, and technical and technological subjects. The announcement of the corresponding scholarship program was published on March 18 of this year, the information notes.