Eni and Ghana move to expand oil and gas output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Eni and its Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) partners Vitol and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) have signed a Memorandum of Intent with the Government of Ghana to expand oil and gas production and launch new sustainable initiatives, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed in the presence of President John Dramani Mahama.

The plan will explore an increase in OCTP production capacity and assess development of the Eban-Akoma field in Cape Three Points Block 4, declared commercial in July 2025. The field is expected to become a significant new source of supply, building on existing infrastructure to quickly meet Ghana’s growing domestic energy needs.

The partners have already invested more than $10 million in community programs, benefiting over 10,000 people through education, clean water, healthcare, and local economic development. A second phase of initiatives will expand support, including services for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Eni, present in Ghana since 2009, holds a 44.4% stake in the OCTP project, alongside Vitol (35.6%) and GNPC (20%). Since 2018, the project has produced over 107 million barrels of oil and 480 billion cubic feet of gas, covering around 70% of Ghana’s gas demand for power generation.