KazMunayGas arm commences advanced 3D seismic operations in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau
Photo: KazMunayGas
LLP “KMG Barlau,” a KazMunayGas subsidiary, is conducting major seismic exploration projects across Kazakhstan, including 3D work on the Bereke block (Atyrau) and 2D on the Shu-Sarysu block (Ulytau). In 2025, KMG secured geological study licenses for these and the Shygys block (Aktobe), with further 2D surveys planned in 2026.
