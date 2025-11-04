OTS calls on comprehensive efforts to mint common Turkic alphabet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Comprehensive work covering the historical, scientific, cultural, and legal aspects of creating a common Turkic alphabet should be conducted in the lead-up to the 100th anniversary of the Baku Turkological Congress, which will be celebrated in 2026, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Binali Yildirim said at the 18th meeting of the OTS Council of Elders in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that the 43rd UNESCO General Conference, held in Samarkand, adopted a resolution important for the Turkic world: December 15 was declared World Day of the Turkic Language Family.

"This decision underscores the relevance and significance of our work on creating a unified alphabet. 2026 is a special date, the centenary of the first Turkological Congress in Baku. We must, together with relevant institutions in our countries and the fraternal UTC, implement a set of activities covering the historical, scientific, cultural, and legal aspects of the common alphabet," Yildirim explained.

According to him, at the initiative of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, a large-scale program has been launched to study the history of Turkic states and translate relevant works.

As part of this program, with the support of the Council of Elders and the Turkic Academy, a seminar was already held in Ankara, and the first meeting of the commission was held on September 10-11 in Almaty, where the methodology, structure, and organization of future research were discussed.

"The commission's goal is to prepare a two-volume publication on the general history of the Turkic peoples, which is planned to be published in all Turkic languages ​​based on a common alphabet. This issue will also be considered at today's meeting," he pointed out.

