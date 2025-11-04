Azerbaijan’s Accounts Chamber pushes for revamp of state orders and subsidy rules

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The mechanism for providing state orders and subsidies should be reviewed, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov said during discussion of the draft law “On the State Budget for 2026” at today’s meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

According to him, the inclusion of state orders and subsidies in various sections of the economic classification, including the section on labor remuneration, leads to the inclusion of some expenses of the relevant organizations, including expenses related to wages, in protected expense items.

He noted that the current approach necessitates a review of the concept of state orders, as well as the improvement of this mechanism, in particular, the improvement of the mechanism for determining the price of orders.

"We have put forward our proposals regarding subsidies, which are another direction, in previous years. There should be clear and controllable rules for the allocation of subsidies from the state budget," the official added.

