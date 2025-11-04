Uzbekistan, Andorra explore new horizons in political and economic cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 4. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhromjon Aloyev held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Principality of Andorra, Imma Tor Faus, to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in political, trade, and economic spheres, Trend reports.

During the talks, the sides also explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in tourism, ecology, and innovation, highlighting the potential for joint initiatives in these sectors.

Minister Imma Tor Faus commended the high-level organization of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, noting that the event demonstrated the results of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s far-sighted policy aimed at strengthening cultural dialogue, as well as advancing science and education in Uzbekistan.

At the end of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their readiness to further enhance the partnership characterized by trust, mutual respect, and friendly relations.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference officially opened on October 30 in Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samarkand and will run through November 13. The agenda includes key decisions on the organization’s future priorities, including the appointment of UNESCO’s next Director-General and the adoption of the first-ever global Recommendation on the Ethics of Neurotechnology.

This is a landmark moment, as it’s the first time in four decades that the UNESCO General Conference has ventured far from its Paris home base. Uzbekistan is currently implementing a five-year cooperation program with UNESCO through 2027. Samarkand—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—is globally recognized as a major cultural crossroads along the ancient Silk Road.

