Iran sees boom in non-oil exports via nation's South Khorasan Province

Non-oil products from South Khorasan Province rose 118 percent in value and 62 percent in weight in the first seven months of the Iranian year. Exports through the province’s customs reached 1.3 million tons worth $305 million, with 97 percent going to Afghanistan. Imports were $8.5 million and 4,450 tons, and $847 million worth of 489,000 tons of products were transited.

