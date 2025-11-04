UNDP, Georgia discuss Black Sea energy corridor linking region with Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Georgia is positioning itself as a bridge connecting renewable energy sources with Europe, leveraging clean energy, digital systems, and cross-border connectivity to drive a new era of regional development, said Riad Meddeb, Director of the UNDP Sustainable Energy Centre, following a meeting with Inga Phaladze, Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Trend reports.

The meeting, held in North Macedonia during the International Forum on “Energy for Sustainable Development,” focused on regional energy projects linking Georgia and the South Caucasus with the European energy market.

Particular attention was given to the Black Sea submarine cable project, designed to facilitate electricity trade between the regions, and to a parallel initiative launched by Azerbaijan, which includes the construction of a 4-gigawatt transmission line that will turn the Black Sea into a corridor for renewable energy exchange between the EU, Türkiye, and the South Caucasus.

The discussions also covered ongoing trends in Georgia’s energy sector, including the development of solar, wind, and hydropower projects, as well as opportunities to introduce battery storage systems and green hydrogen technologies.