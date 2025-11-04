Iran pulls lid on exports via its Mazandaran Province in 7M2025
In seven months, Mazandaran Province exported 1.13 million tons of goods worth $214 million, including $52 million in dairy, $37 million in rubber, and $65 million in food products. Exports rose 7 percent in value and 2 percent in weight
