KazMunayGas refineries ramp up hydrocarbon processing capacity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 4. KazMunayGas (KMG) increased hydrocarbon processing at its assets to 15.770 million tons from January through September 2025, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the figure increased by 1.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

At Kazakhstan’s domestic refineries, processing volumes grew by 3.7 percent to 11.159 million tons, mainly due to the continuous operation of the PetroKazakhstan Oil Products (PKOP) in 2025.

Processing at KMG International’s Romanian facilities, Petromidia and Vega, rose by 37.1 percent to 4.611 million tons. The increase was driven by stable operations at Petromidia during the reporting period, compared to the first nine months of 2024, when the plant underwent planned major repairs and a delayed restart of the mild hydrocracking unit following fire-related maintenance.

However, total production of petroleum products at Kazakh and Romanian plants increased by 13.5 percent, reaching 14.808 million tons.