Prosecutors issue indictments during trial of Armenian citizens: Evidence confirm guilt of the accused

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. On November 3, the Baku Military Court continued the trial on the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, Trend reports.

The prosecutors representing the state were granted the floor to issue their indictment.

Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, stated that over the course of about a year, approximately 100 court hearings were held, involving the examination of documents and evidence for more than 500 hours. The prosecutor further noted that the accused, victims, and witnesses were interrogated. “The evidence collected during the preliminary investigation, along with that presented by the defense, was reviewed in a case-by-case manner during the court hearings. As the prosecution, we assert that the guilt of the accused for numerous criminal acts committed since 1988 has been confirmed based on the evidence presented in the current proceedings," the prosecutor added.

The charges brought against the accused in the hearing will be reviewed again.

The crimes committed by Armenia and the criminal organization it established, and the evidence confirming the involvement of the accused in these crimes, will be re-analyzed and evaluated.

The prosecutor defending the state prosecution mentioned that the accused currently before the court represent only a part of the individuals who are involved in the numerous crimes mentioned.

According to the indictment, the mentioned individuals are accused of directly or indirectly involving in the crimes, conditionally divided into 15 chapters, that were committed by the Armenian state and the criminal organization it established during the period from 1988 to September 20, 2023.

V. Aliyev emphasized that the prosecutor's speech consists of 6 parts.

The first part of the speech featured the evidence confirming the criminal intent of the accused, the establishment of a criminal organization, and the occupation of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The court proceedings continue against citizens of Armenia accused of committing crimes as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.