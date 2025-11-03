Building Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz roadway gives Turkmenistan ok to extend its road network

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 3. Turkmenistan has kicked off the construction of the 207-kilometer Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz highway in the Balkan region, setting the wheels in motion for progress in the area, Trend reports.

The ceremony took place in the coastal district of Turkmenbashi and featured performances by local cultural and artistic groups.

The Altyn Nesil business entity has been commissioned to carry out the construction. Company representatives pledged to complete the project within the set timeframe. All necessary conditions have been created for the implementation of the project—crushed stone and gravel are sourced from local quarries, while road bitumen is supplied by the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries.

According to the design, the new highway will be a two-lane road, 21 meters wide, built to international standards.

Construction will proceed in two stages: Turkmenbashi–Garabogaz and Garabogaz–Serkhetyaka (Kazakhstan). Upon completion, the highway will establish a modern transport corridor linking Turkmenistan with neighboring countries and enhancing regional trade and mobility.

