KazMunayGas boosts oil and gas condensate output

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Oil and gas condensate production of Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) increased by 10 percent to 19.843 million tons from January through September 2025, compared to the same period of 2024, Trend reports via the company.

This metric translates to approximately 553,000 barrels on a daily throughput basis.

Concurrently, the output of both associated and natural gas (prior to reinjection metrics) escalated by 20.1 percent, culminating in a total of 8.652 billion cubic meters.

KazMunayGas (KMG) is Kazakhstan’s leading vertically integrated oil and gas company, managing assets throughout the full production cycle—from exploration and production of hydrocarbons to transportation, refining, and specialized services. Established in 2002, KMG represents the interests of Kazakhstan in the national oil and gas industry.

To recall, the inaugural phase of industrial hydrocarbon extraction in Kazakhstan commenced in 1899 at the Karashungul reservoir within the Atyrau province, with the initiation of commercial petroleum output materializing in 1911 at the Dossor site. Initially, the primary find was hydrocarbons, which catalyzed the evolution of the national oil and gas sector, culminating in the identification and enhancement of significant gas and condensate reservoirs such as Karachaganak, where extraction operations initiated in 1984.